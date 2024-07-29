JTF-Bravo's premier multinational exercise, AGILE BEAR 2.0

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932324" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Southern Command's Situational Assessment Team, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducted AGILE BEAR 2.0 in collaboration with the Belize Defense Force, Belize Coast Guard, and British Army Training Support Unit-Belize. AGILE BEAR 2.0 is JTF-Bravo's premier multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, designed to test its ability to deploy the SSAT and coordinate with the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster response, the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, and working with Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)