    JTF-Bravo's premier multinational exercise, AGILE BEAR 2.0

    BELIZE

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    The U.S. Southern Command's Situational Assessment Team, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducted AGILE BEAR 2.0 in collaboration with the Belize Defense Force, Belize Coast Guard, and British Army Training Support Unit-Belize. AGILE BEAR 2.0 is JTF-Bravo's premier multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, designed to test its ability to deploy the SSAT and coordinate with the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster response, the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, and working with Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 20:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932324
    VIRIN: 240726-F-KD333-5544
    Filename: DOD_110474372
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: BZ

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo's premier multinational exercise, AGILE BEAR 2.0, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    #JTF-Bravo
    #AgileBear
    #Belize
    #Joint Task Force-Bravo
    #USAID

