JTF-Bravo's premier multinational exercise, AGILE BEAR 2.0

The U.S. Southern Command's Situational Assessment Team, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, conducted AGILE BEAR 2.0 in collaboration with the Belize Defense Force, Belize Coast Guard, and British Army Training Support Unit-Belize. AGILE BEAR 2.0 is JTF-Bravo's premier multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, designed to test its ability to deploy the SSAT and coordinate with the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster response, the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, and working with Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson)
07.26.2024
07.30.2024
Newscasts
932324
240726-F-KD333-5544
DOD_110474372
00:02:29
|Location:
BZ
0
0
