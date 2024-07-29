Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-117 FA High Water Rescue Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama National Guard personnel from the 1-117th Field Artillery conducted water evacuation and rescue training on May 4, 2024, Montgomery, Alabama. This training is to ensure that soldiers will be ready to help the state of Alabama in a weather emergency. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 18:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932321
    VIRIN: 240504-A-NI040-5613
    Filename: DOD_110474254
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-117 FA High Water Rescue Training, by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Always Ready
    #ALways There
    #Water Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download