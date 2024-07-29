1-117 FA High Water Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alabama National Guard personnel from the 1-117th Field Artillery conducted water evacuation and rescue training on May 4, 2024, Montgomery, Alabama. This training is to ensure that soldiers will be ready to help the state of Alabama in a weather emergency. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Angelina Tran)