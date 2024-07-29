United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Marta Pincheira, serving at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, tells us why she serves in the United States Armed Services.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 18:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|932318
|VIRIN:
|240729-D-NE677-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110474167
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - LTC Marta Pincheira, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.