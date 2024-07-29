Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Capt Mayrem Morales

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    U.S. Northern Command

    United States Air Force Captain Mayrem Morales, serving at NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, tells us why she serves in the United States Armed Services.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 18:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932317
    VIRIN: 240729-D-NE677-1003
    Filename: DOD_110474166
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: COLORADO, US

    ValueOfService

