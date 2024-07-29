The Pride of Fort Sill: The 77th Army Band

Originally established as the 308th Band on November 1, 1912, the unit was later rebranded as the 77th Army Band on October 1, 1943. Although the 77th was not always stationed at Fort Sill, there has been a band here since the post's inception in the 1860's. The 77th has continued that legacy since 1955. Over the years, it has played a vital role in supporting the Army's missions and representing the military at prestigious national and international events.
