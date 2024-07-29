Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pride of Fort Sill: The 77th Army Band

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Originally established as the 308th Band on November 1, 1912, the unit was later rebranded as the 77th Army Band on October 1, 1943. Although the 77th was not always stationed at Fort Sill, there has been a band here since the post's inception in the 1860's. The 77th has continued that legacy since 1955. Over the years, it has played a vital role in supporting the Army's missions and representing the military at prestigious national and international events.

    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

