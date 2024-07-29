Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-200 Infantry Battalion: New Mexico's Finest at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Recorded on July 26, 2024, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Johnson, Louisiana, this video features Lt. Col. Sergio Hands, commander of the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard. As a key component of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) "Jungleers" from Oregon, Lt. Col. Hands provides insights into his unit's composition and its crucial role in the ongoing JRTC rotation.

    Lt. Col. Hands details the battalion's structure, including three light rifle companies, a heavy weapons company, a forward support company, and specialized platoons, highlighting their integration with the 41st IBCT and the 40th Infantry Division. He emphasizes how JRTC's challenging environment tests soldiers at every level, from individual operators to battalion leadership.

    The commander also discusses how this training directly prepares the 1-200 IN BN for their upcoming 2025 deployment to the Horn of Africa. Lt. Col. Hands underscores the importance of honing leadership skills and tactical proficiency to operate effectively in challenging environments against near-peer competitors.

    With heartfelt thanks to families and employers back home, Lt. Col. Hands proudly acknowledges his soldiers' dedication and their embodiment of the battalion's "All In!" spirit.

    This video offers a unique glimpse into the National Guard's rigorous training and preparation for real-world missions. It showcases the seamless integration of units from different states in support of national defense objectives, using footage from the 1-200 IN BN 2023 XCTC and 2024 JRTC training.

    (US Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932294
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-ZJ128-1001
    PIN: 240726
    Filename: DOD_110473853
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    New Mexico Army National Guard
    NMARNG
    41stIBCT
    Fort Johnson
    #JRTC2409
    1-200 IN BN

