1-200 Infantry Battalion: New Mexico's Finest at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recorded on July 26, 2024, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Johnson, Louisiana, this video features Lt. Col. Sergio Hands, commander of the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, New Mexico Army National Guard. As a key component of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) "Jungleers" from Oregon, Lt. Col. Hands provides insights into his unit's composition and its crucial role in the ongoing JRTC rotation.



Lt. Col. Hands details the battalion's structure, including three light rifle companies, a heavy weapons company, a forward support company, and specialized platoons, highlighting their integration with the 41st IBCT and the 40th Infantry Division. He emphasizes how JRTC's challenging environment tests soldiers at every level, from individual operators to battalion leadership.



The commander also discusses how this training directly prepares the 1-200 IN BN for their upcoming 2025 deployment to the Horn of Africa. Lt. Col. Hands underscores the importance of honing leadership skills and tactical proficiency to operate effectively in challenging environments against near-peer competitors.



With heartfelt thanks to families and employers back home, Lt. Col. Hands proudly acknowledges his soldiers' dedication and their embodiment of the battalion's "All In!" spirit.



This video offers a unique glimpse into the National Guard's rigorous training and preparation for real-world missions. It showcases the seamless integration of units from different states in support of national defense objectives, using footage from the 1-200 IN BN 2023 XCTC and 2024 JRTC training.



(US Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)