    6th Air Refueling Wing commander takes final flight

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, completes his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2024. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marks Col. Bingham’s final flight as the 6th ARW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932290
    VIRIN: 240723-F-CC148-7001
    Filename: DOD_110473804
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander takes final flight, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    commander
    C-17 Globemaster
    fini flight
    6th Air Refueling Wing

