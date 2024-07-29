6th Air Refueling Wing commander takes final flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, completes his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2024. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marks Col. Bingham’s final flight as the 6th ARW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)