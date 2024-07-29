6th Air Refueling Wing commander takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, completes his fini-flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 23, 2024. The final flight, or fini-flight, is a tradition among pilots and aircrew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. This flight marks Col. Bingham’s final flight as the 6th ARW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932290
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-CC148-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110473804
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
