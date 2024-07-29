MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 30, 2024) Hospital Corpsman Chief Arland Yancey explains why he serves in the Navy, July 30, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric A. Moser)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 16:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|932281
|VIRIN:
|240730-N-CF580-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_110473694
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Hometown:
|LAKE JACKSON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve, by PO3 Eric Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.