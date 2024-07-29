Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rough River Lake Ranger Lanning Spotlight

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Lanning is a park ranger for Rough River Lake in Falls of Rough, Kentucky but began her U.S. Army Corps of Engineers career at Olmsted Locks and Dam in Olmsted, Illinois. Among the many day-to-day duties the rangers are responsible for at Rough River Lake, Lanning oversees the Life Jacket Loaner Station Program and shoreline cleanup. From talking about box turtles with local students to enjoying the company of her corn snake, Cinder, Lanning has a great love and respect for the outdoors! Her favorite part about being a park ranger is the ability to perform environmental education, especially to young students and surrounding property owners.

    Rough River Lake is situated in Breckenridge, Hardin and Grayson counties in south central Kentucky and is comprised of 5,100 acres. Flood risk management is the project’s primary purpose, but the project also provides a wide variety of recreational opportunities!

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    ranger
    Rough River

