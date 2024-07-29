Rough River Lake Ranger Lanning Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lanning is a park ranger for Rough River Lake in Falls of Rough, Kentucky but began her U.S. Army Corps of Engineers career at Olmsted Locks and Dam in Olmsted, Illinois. Among the many day-to-day duties the rangers are responsible for at Rough River Lake, Lanning oversees the Life Jacket Loaner Station Program and shoreline cleanup. From talking about box turtles with local students to enjoying the company of her corn snake, Cinder, Lanning has a great love and respect for the outdoors! Her favorite part about being a park ranger is the ability to perform environmental education, especially to young students and surrounding property owners.



Rough River Lake is situated in Breckenridge, Hardin and Grayson counties in south central Kentucky and is comprised of 5,100 acres. Flood risk management is the project’s primary purpose, but the project also provides a wide variety of recreational opportunities!