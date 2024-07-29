Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue and transfer 22 migrants to Bahamas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of an unlawful migrant vessel taking on water, 8 miles east of Government Cut, Florida, July 27, 2024. Law enforcement boat crews from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach intercepted the vessel and rescued 11 people from the water when it capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie Macdonald)