Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue and transfer 22 migrants to Bahamas

Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of an unlawful migrant vessel taking on water, 8 miles east of Government Cut, Florida, July 27, 2024. Law enforcement boat crews from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach intercepted the vessel and rescued 11 people from the water when it capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932260
|VIRIN:
|240727-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110473524
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
