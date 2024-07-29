Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue and transfer 22 migrants to Bahamas

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of an unlawful migrant vessel taking on water, 8 miles east of Government Cut, Florida, July 27, 2024. Law enforcement boat crews from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach intercepted the vessel and rescued 11 people from the water when it capsized. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:53
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Migration
    Station Miami Beach
    Sector Miami
    Manowar
    OPSEW
    OVS

