Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baton Pass Exit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Joseph Barker 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights exit the aircraft and conduct a baton pass before safely landing into the Milwaukee Air and Sea Show.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932251
    VIRIN: 240727-A-VO664-1418
    Filename: DOD_110473417
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baton Pass Exit, by Joseph Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download