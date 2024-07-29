Pre Jump Inspections

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights perform pre jump buddy inspections prior to jumping into the Milwaukee Air and Sea Show.
|07.27.2024
|07.30.2024 14:14
|B-Roll
|932245
|240727-A-VO664-5261
|DOD_110473394
|00:00:13
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|2
|2
