    Secretary Blinken holds a joint press availability with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro in Manila, Philippines.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 12:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932233
    Filename: DOD_110473060
    Length: 00:33:23
    Location: MANILA, PH

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    Lloyd Austin
    Antony Blinken
    Enrique Manalo
    Gilbert Teodoro

