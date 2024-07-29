GREAT LAKES DREDGING: Planning for Dredged Material Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An explanation of dredging, its impact, and how it is planned, produced in Buffalo, N.Y., July 29, 2024 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges federal navigation channels in harbors and rivers across the Great Lakes, with oversight of dredging on the southern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario by the USACE Buffalo District. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)