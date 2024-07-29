Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES DREDGING: Planning for Dredged Material Management

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    An explanation of dredging, its impact, and how it is planned, produced in Buffalo, N.Y., July 29, 2024 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges federal navigation channels in harbors and rivers across the Great Lakes, with oversight of dredging on the southern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario by the USACE Buffalo District. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 11:53
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    This work, GREAT LAKES DREDGING: Planning for Dredged Material Management, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    DMMP
    Great Lakes Navigation System

