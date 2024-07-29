Looking Back on EWS - Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer, the principal at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg, Wis., recounts her experience after attending an Educators' Workshop with 9th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., July 30, 2024. Participants visited MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)