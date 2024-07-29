Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Looking Back on EWS - Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer (REEL)

    WITTENBERG, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Patterson  

    9th Marine Corps District

    Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer, the principal at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg, Wis., recounts her experience after attending an Educators' Workshop with 9th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., July 30, 2024. Participants visited MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Aaron S. Patterson)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 11:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: WITTENBERG, WISCONSIN, US

    USMC
    Marines
    Recruiting
    Bootcamp

