    Hurricane Response Team prepares at Raymond James Stadium

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Hurricane Response Team members from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, attend a hurricane site brief at Raymond James Stadium July 18, 2024. The role of the Hurricane Response Team is to prepare for, respond to, and assist in the recovery from hurricanes by conducting evacuations, search and rescue operations, providing medical aid, distributing supplies, and coordinating with various agencies to ensure effective disaster management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932218
    VIRIN: 240718-F-RI626-6084
    Filename: DOD_110472771
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Hurricane Response Team prepares at Raymond James Stadium, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane season
    disaster management
    Raymond James Stadium
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Response Team

