Hurricane Response Team members from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, attend a hurricane site brief at Raymond James Stadium July 18, 2024. The role of the Hurricane Response Team is to prepare for, respond to, and assist in the recovery from hurricanes by conducting evacuations, search and rescue operations, providing medical aid, distributing supplies, and coordinating with various agencies to ensure effective disaster management. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 10:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932218
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-RI626-6084
|Filename:
|DOD_110472771
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Response Team prepares at Raymond James Stadium, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
