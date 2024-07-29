Golf Company Maneuver Under Fire

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the maneuver under fire as part of their Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 16, 2024. The Combat Fitness Test is an annual Marine Corps physical training requirement that evaluates combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|07.16.2024
|07.30.2024 09:51
|Video Productions
|932209
|240716-M-JM917-1001
|DOD_110472634
|00:01:06
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
