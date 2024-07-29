Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Maneuver Under Fire

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the maneuver under fire as part of their Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 16, 2024. The Combat Fitness Test is an annual Marine Corps physical training requirement that evaluates combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932209
    VIRIN: 240716-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110472634
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Maneuver Under Fire, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruit
    CFT
    Buddy Carry
    bootcamp
    ERR
    MCRDPI

