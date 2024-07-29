Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Military Unit Symbols

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    A quick look at the Army's innovative solutions for military unit symbols on large maps, i.e, floor sized maps. The video displays some of the many creative solutions Army Soldiers use for addressing this challenge.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    map
    Army Geospatial Center
    AGC
    military unit symbol

