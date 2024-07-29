Ukrainian tankers train in Poland with NATO Allies (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS

At a military training facility in Poland, Ukrainian tankers are taught the use and maintenance of the powerful Leopard 2A4 main battle tank by instructors from NATO Allies Poland and Norway.



The Leopard 2A4 main battle tank is the mainstay of many NATO armies, including Norway and Poland, whose instructors aim to give the Ukrainian trainees the ability to become more self-sufficient in their training.



The training is part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM UA) and is designed to support Ukraine’s Army in its defence against Russia.



NATO Allies continue to step up their support, having pledged at the Washington Summit a minimum baseline of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine within the next year.



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



—SOUNDBITE IN POLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — WO Marcin Chrabąszcz, Polish Army



“Ukrainians are, let’s say, our Slavic brothers.



Another thing is that our state borders Ukraine.



So in a way we are a front line state and so Ukraine’s victory is in our interest, because we might be next when it comes to war.”



—SOUNDBITE IN POLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — WO Marcin Chrabąszcz, Polish Army

“Our friends from Ukraine, the soldiers we train,

they are delighted that

they can train on Western tanks.

In this case, the Leopards.

What does the Leopard bring to the battlefield?



It is a tank primarily constructed

in the spirit of manoeuvre warfare.

It is very mobile, it has

a very advanced fire control system.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army



“In the Norwegian Army we say

‘Størst Først’.

‘The biggest first’.

And that’s because the

Leopard 2A4 tank

is the fastest on the battlefield.

It’s the first to arrive.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army



“What we’re aiming to do here

is to give the Ukrainians the ability

to become more self-sufficient in training other Ukrainians on the main battle tank.”



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army



“I’m very proud to be part

of the support of the Ukrainian soldiers.



It’s one of the proudest things

I might do here in the forces.

This will be an experience

that I bring home.”



END



