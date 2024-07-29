Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian tankers train in Poland with NATO Allies (mastersubs)

    POLAND

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    SYNOPSIS
    At a military training facility in Poland, Ukrainian tankers are taught the use and maintenance of the powerful Leopard 2A4 main battle tank by instructors from NATO Allies Poland and Norway.

    The Leopard 2A4 main battle tank is the mainstay of many NATO armies, including Norway and Poland, whose instructors aim to give the Ukrainian trainees the ability to become more self-sufficient in their training.

    The training is part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM UA) and is designed to support Ukraine’s Army in its defence against Russia.

    NATO Allies continue to step up their support, having pledged at the Washington Summit a minimum baseline of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine within the next year.

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    —SOUNDBITE IN POLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — WO Marcin Chrabąszcz, Polish Army

    “Ukrainians are, let’s say, our Slavic brothers.

    Another thing is that our state borders Ukraine.

    So in a way we are a front line state and so Ukraine’s victory is in our interest, because we might be next when it comes to war.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    POLISH AND
    NORWEGIAN INSTRUCTORS
    HAVE BEEN TRAINING
    UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS

    ON THE LEOPARD TANK
    IN POLAND

    —SOUNDBITE IN POLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — WO Marcin Chrabąszcz, Polish Army
    “Our friends from Ukraine, the soldiers we train,
    they are delighted that
    they can train on Western tanks.
    In this case, the Leopards.
    What does the Leopard bring to the battlefield?

    It is a tank primarily constructed
    in the spirit of manoeuvre warfare.
    It is very mobile, it has
    a very advanced fire control system.”

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army

    “In the Norwegian Army we say
    ‘Størst Først’.
    ‘The biggest first’.
    And that’s because the
    Leopard 2A4 tank
    is the fastest on the battlefield.
    It’s the first to arrive.”

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army

    “What we’re aiming to do here
    is to give the Ukrainians the ability
    to become more self-sufficient in training other Ukrainians on the main battle tank.”

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH) — UNDISCLOSED IDENTITY, Norwegian Army

    “I’m very proud to be part
    of the support of the Ukrainian soldiers.

    It’s one of the proudest things
    I might do here in the forces.
    This will be an experience
    that I bring home.”

    END

    Music
    Authentic_Values_Instrumental_Bestion

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 08:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932199
    VIRIN: 240730-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110472531
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Natochannel

