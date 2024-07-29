U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 56th Artillery Division, departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25th 2024. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, are taking part in exercise Arcane Thunder 24, August 5-16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army SGT Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 08:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932197
|VIRIN:
|240725-D-AY818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110472520
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arcane Thunder 24 Departure, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
