Arcane Thunder 24 Departure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932197" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and the 56th Artillery Division, departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25th 2024. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, are taking part in exercise Arcane Thunder 24, August 5-16 in Germany and Morocco. The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army SGT Christian Dela Cruz)