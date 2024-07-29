Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Philippine Officials Brief the News Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro hold a press conference in the Philippine capital, Manila.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 06:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932184
    Filename: DOD_110472354
    Length: 00:33:47
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Philippine Officials Brief the News Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download