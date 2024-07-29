Technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Inbound/Outbound Cargo detail the support their units provide for service members around the globe at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Airmen in the Traffic Management Office, or TMO, cargo team accept and send out packages for service members, DoD civilians and contractors on the installation and within the AOR so their jobs can be completed without delay. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 03:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932180
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-XY101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110472207
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ELRS Inbound/Outbound Cargo, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.