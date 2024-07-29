379th ELRS Inbound/Outbound Cargo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Inbound/Outbound Cargo detail the support their units provide for service members around the globe at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Airmen in the Traffic Management Office, or TMO, cargo team accept and send out packages for service members, DoD civilians and contractors on the installation and within the AOR so their jobs can be completed without delay. (U.S. Air Force video)