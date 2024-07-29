Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS Inbound/Outbound Cargo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Inbound/Outbound Cargo detail the support their units provide for service members around the globe at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Airmen in the Traffic Management Office, or TMO, cargo team accept and send out packages for service members, DoD civilians and contractors on the installation and within the AOR so their jobs can be completed without delay. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 03:11
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ELRS Inbound/Outbound Cargo, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    TMO
    Outbound Cargo
    Inbound Cargo
    Inbound Outbound Cargo

