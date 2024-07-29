SPC David Flores answers why do you serve?
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 03:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|932179
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-SC389-9460
|PIN:
|123A56
|Filename:
|DOD_110472204
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Hometown:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC David Flores, by SGT Alec Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Casey