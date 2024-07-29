RD24 | HMLA-367, JGSDF refuel at Camp Metabaru

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct an air assault with members of Japan Self-Defense Force 1st Helicopter Brigade during Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Metabaru, Saga, Japan, July 28, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JSDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. HMLA-367 is forward deployed to in the Indo-Pacific region under the unit deployment program with 1st MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)