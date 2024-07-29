Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Pacific Update: U.S.-Japan Friendship Cup Bodybuilding Competition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video product for AFN Tokyo highlights the U.S.-Japan Friendship Cup Bodybuilding Competition that took place at Yokota Air Base on July 28th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 01:22
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    bodybuilding
    bodybuilding competition
    health and wellness
    Akim Williams
    BK beast

