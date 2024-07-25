240711-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) - Navy Reserve Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan hosted the "Charting Your Next Course" reserve symposium for Sailors at the Fleet Recreation Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 22:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932159
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110471726
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Reserve Symposium at CFAY, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
