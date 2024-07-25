Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Reserve Symposium at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240711-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 11, 2024) - Navy Reserve Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan hosted the "Charting Your Next Course" reserve symposium for Sailors at the Fleet Recreation Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932159
    VIRIN: 240711-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110471726
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Symposium
    Navy Reserves
    Sailors
    CFAY

