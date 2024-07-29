ASAN, Guam (July 21, 2024) – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, shares a heartfelt message honoring Guam's incredible history, the strength of its people, and the importance of Liberation Day. Rear Adm. Huffman encourages the community to come together to celebrate the island's heritage and the enduring spirit of Guam.
Video by U.S. Navy videographer William J. Busby III.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 21:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|932155
|VIRIN:
|240721-D-ES098-7027
|PIN:
|240721
|Filename:
|DOD_110471650
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Huffman Honors Guam's History and Spirit in Liberation Day Message, by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.