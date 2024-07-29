Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew locates two stranded boaters July 29, 2024, on Horn Island, Mississippi. The aircrew arrived on scene, located the two boaters, landed on the beach and brought the two persons aboard the helicopter and safely transported them to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)