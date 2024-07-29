Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Horn Island, Mississippi

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew locates two stranded boaters July 29, 2024, on Horn Island, Mississippi. The aircrew arrived on scene, located the two boaters, landed on the beach and brought the two persons aboard the helicopter and safely transported them to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

