    Zama Pulse July-Aug. 2024 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - Gen. Flynn visits Hiroshima Memorial Park
    - Independence Day celebration
    - Power outage drill
    - Sowing sunflowers near Camp Zama
    - Kitasato University nursing students visit MEDDAC Japan
    - Scarecrow making with local elementary school
    - Tug-of-war competition
    - 67th Anniversary of Kyogamisaki Sub-Base
    - ACS Parent-Child Pool Playgroup
    - Information on “Rising Sun” Program

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

