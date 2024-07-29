Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Gen. Flynn visits Hiroshima Memorial Park
- Independence Day celebration
- Power outage drill
- Sowing sunflowers near Camp Zama
- Kitasato University nursing students visit MEDDAC Japan
- Scarecrow making with local elementary school
- Tug-of-war competition
- 67th Anniversary of Kyogamisaki Sub-Base
- ACS Parent-Child Pool Playgroup
- Information on “Rising Sun” Program
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 20:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932149
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-MS361-1424
|Filename:
|DOD_110471591
|Length:
|00:10:31
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse July-Aug. 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.