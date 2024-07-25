Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks and Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks and commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library. Austin, TX

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932143
    Filename: DOD_110471451
    Length: 00:33:43
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks and Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

