National Night Out Promo

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Master-at-arms, Federal Police Officers, and Sailors join with local police, first responders and community support organizations to celebrate the National Night Out (NNO), Aug. 6, 2024, at Stingers Park onboard Port Hueneme. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Cason)
