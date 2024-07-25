National Night Out Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORT HUENEME, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Master-at-arms, Federal Police Officers, and Sailors join with local police, first responders and community support organizations to celebrate the National Night Out (NNO), Aug. 6, 2024, at Stingers Park onboard Port Hueneme. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Cason)