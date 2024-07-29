Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Level Podcast - Episode 2

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Aaron Lebsack, A.J. Mottola, Maison Piedfort and Darian Wilson

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    T.S. Eliot once said, “Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood.” Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division’s Daniel Sternlicht, Ph.D., and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Anson Brune kick this one off with a poem, then walk us through the evolution of sonar technology from World War II to present and into the future. What will it take to develop man-made sonar technology as sophisticated as nature’s — the ability of dolphins to detect mines hidden under ocean-floor sediment?



    Sternlicht is a senior scientific technology manager and the distinguished scientist for littoral sensing technologies at NSWC Panama City Division, and Anson Brune is a mechanical engineer and branch head in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Department at NIWC Pacific. He’s also a former New Professional — NIWC Pacific hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare — but once an NP, always an NP. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 16:44
    Length: 00:33:03
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Surveillance
    sonar
    Marine Mammal Program
    Naval Information Warfare Center
    Sonar Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Intelligence
    Reconnaissance (ISR) Marine Mammal Program

