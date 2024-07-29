Next Level Podcast - Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



T.S. Eliot once said, “Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood.” Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Panama City Division’s Daniel Sternlicht, Ph.D., and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Anson Brune kick this one off with a poem, then walk us through the evolution of sonar technology from World War II to present and into the future. What will it take to develop man-made sonar technology as sophisticated as nature’s — the ability of dolphins to detect mines hidden under ocean-floor sediment?







Sternlicht is a senior scientific technology manager and the distinguished scientist for littoral sensing technologies at NSWC Panama City Division, and Anson Brune is a mechanical engineer and branch head in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Department at NIWC Pacific. He’s also a former New Professional — NIWC Pacific hires set out on a two-year path to explore, invent, and find their place in the world of naval information warfare — but once an NP, always an NP. Learn more about NIWC Pacific and how to become an NP at https://www.niwcpacific.navy.mil/Connect/New-Professional-Program