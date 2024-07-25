The 889th Movement Control Team, based in Salt Lake City, participates in a collective training event (CTE) as part of their pre-deployment process to Europe.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932098
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-HB480-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110470841
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 889th Movement Control Team B-Roll Package, by CPL Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS
