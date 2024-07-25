Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    889th Movement Control Team B-Roll Package

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 889th Movement Control Team, based in Salt Lake City, participates in a collective training event (CTE) as part of their pre-deployment process to Europe.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932098
    VIRIN: 240723-A-HB480-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470841
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 889th Movement Control Team B-Roll Package, by CPL Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

