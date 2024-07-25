Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th Area Support Medical Company conducts Morale flight

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, fly in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during their Annual Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2024. This flight included education from aviation personnel on opportunities available to medics in aviation units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 16:03
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter
    AASF #1
    108th Medical Company

