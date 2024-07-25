Col. Mark D. Howard, 55th Wing commander presided over the change of command ceremony for the 55th Electronic Combat Group. The ceremony featured Col. Melanie L. Olson relinquishing command and Col. Jeremy R. Smith assuming command.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932079
|VIRIN:
|240726-F-JH094-8843
|Filename:
|DOD_110470438
|Length:
|00:31:37
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th ECG Change of Command, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.