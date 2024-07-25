Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th ECG Change of Command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing

    Col. Mark D. Howard, 55th Wing commander presided over the change of command ceremony for the 55th Electronic Combat Group. The ceremony featured Col. Melanie L. Olson relinquishing command and Col. Jeremy R. Smith assuming command.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Change of Command
    55th ECG

