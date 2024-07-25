Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Minute With the Commander: US Navy Interoperability

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 26, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, speaks about interoperability and international capabilities, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

