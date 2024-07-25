NORFOLK, Va. (July 26, 2024) Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, speaks about interoperability and international capabilities, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 13:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932075
|VIRIN:
|240726-N-QI061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110470385
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A Minute With the Commander: US Navy Interoperability, by PO1 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.