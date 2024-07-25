Members of the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron perform annual training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 8 thru August 2, 2024. Together, they solidified wartime skill sets and built partnerships with their counterparts from the 156th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Jeremy Cornelius, Tech. Sgt Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, and Staff Sgt Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932072
|VIRIN:
|240726-Z-TI414-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110470312
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 118th ISS, 156th WG Builds Partnership Across the 54, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius, SSgt Yonette Martin and SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Intelligence