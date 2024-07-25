BROLL Florida Army National Guard XCTC

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2-116th Field Artillery Regiment, participate in a live fire exercise using a M119 105 mm howitzer during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 26, 2024. FLARNG Soldiers at XCTC put their skills to the test as they performed under pressure with wartime scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Martin)
|07.26.2024
|07.29.2024 13:31
|B-Roll
|932068
|240726-A-TM056-8652
|DOD_110470277
|00:03:54
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|2
|2
