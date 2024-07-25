video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Guard celebrates International Friendship Day 2024 by recognizing its 96 partnerships with 106 nations across the globe through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. For more than 30 years, the program has built interoperability through subject matter expert exchanges.