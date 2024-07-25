The National Guard celebrates International Friendship Day 2024 by recognizing its 96 partnerships with 106 nations across the globe through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. For more than 30 years, the program has built interoperability through subject matter expert exchanges.
Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 12:21
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|932061
VIRIN:
|240726-A-AW306-3854
Filename:
|DOD_110470116
Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
