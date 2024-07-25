Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P3T Integrators Jen Fallon Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units attend Pregnancy and Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) training led by P3T Integrators Jen Fallon and Kelsey Mathias during a Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) offered P3T course in Vilseck, Germany, July 23, 2024. The U.S. Army’s P3T program now includes all domains of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), integrating modern, evidence-based recommendations for pregnancy and postpartum care. Updated training emphasizes safety and fitness maintenance, preparing pregnant Soldiers for labor, delivery, and recovery, while providing a comprehensive reintegration plan up to 365 days postpartum. CATC provides an average of 600 training events and 85 mobile-training team courses per year, for approximately 13,500 military and civilian personnel, including 325 Allies and partners from 20 different countries (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 10:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932056
    VIRIN: 240729-A-RX991-4005
    Filename: DOD_110470067
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P3T Integrators Jen Fallon Interview, by SFC Kevin Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Strong
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    P3T
    Train To Win
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download