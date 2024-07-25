P3T Integrator Kelsey Mathias Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units attend Pregnancy and Postpartum Physical Training (P3T) training led by P3T Integrators Jen Fallon and Kelsey Mathias during a Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) offered P3T course in Vilseck, Germany, July 23, 2024. The U.S. Army’s P3T program now includes all domains of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F), integrating modern, evidence-based recommendations for pregnancy and postpartum care. Updated training emphasizes safety and fitness maintenance, preparing pregnant Soldiers for labor, delivery, and recovery, while providing a comprehensive reintegration plan up to 365 days postpartum. CATC provides an average of 600 training events and 85 mobile-training team courses per year, for approximately 13,500 military and civilian personnel, including 325 Allies and partners from 20 different countries (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)