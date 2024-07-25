Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Wishes Best of Luck to SELRES E-5, E-6 Candidates During Exam Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Education and Training Command wishes the best of luck to all Selected Reserve E-5 and E-6 candidates who are taking the Navy-wide advancement exam (Cycle 115) during August.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 10:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 932053
    VIRIN: 240729-N-LY580-1001
    PIN: 290606
    Filename: DOD_110470044
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Wishes Best of Luck to SELRES E-5, E-6 Candidates During Exam Season, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Navy Reserve
    Navy-wide Advancement Exam
    SELRES
    NETPDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download