Remembering General Gray

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marine Corps video honoring the life and legacy of Marine Corps Gen. Alfred M. Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, who died on March 20, 2024. Gen. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years, and was a native of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Gen. Gray was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on July 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)