Remembering General Gray

A U.S. Marine Corps video honoring the life and legacy of Marine Corps Gen. Alfred M. Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, who died on March 20, 2024. Gen. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years, and was a native of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Gen. Gray was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on July 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
