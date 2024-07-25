Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering General Gray

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine Corps video honoring the life and legacy of Marine Corps Gen. Alfred M. Gray, the 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps, who died on March 20, 2024. Gen. Gray served in the Marine Corps for 41 years, and was a native of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Gen. Gray was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on July 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932049
    VIRIN: 240722-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470024
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    USMC
    commandant
    Marine Corps

