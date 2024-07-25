Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard First District, Grande Costa D’Avorio Formal Investigation public hearing - Day 4

    UNION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard First District, Grande Costa D’Avorio Formal Investigation public hearing
    Union Township City Council Chambers - Union, NJ
    Day 4 - Jan. 16, 2024

    00:00 – Opening Statement
    05:26 – Albert Maresca interview – Ballalion Chief, Newark Fire Department
    03:01:44 – Oswald Robetto interview – Captain, Newark Fire Department
    03:58:55 – Steven LaPenta interview – Battalion Chief, Newark Fire Department
    05:44:31 – Closing Statement

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 09:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 932048
    VIRIN: 240116-G-RU729-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470014
    Length: 05:45:56
    Location: UNION, NEW JERSEY, US

    investigation
    Grande Costa D'Avorio
    Newark ship fire
    public hearings

