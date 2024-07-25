U.S. Coast Guard First District, Grande Costa D’Avorio Formal Investigation public hearing - Day 4

U.S. Coast Guard First District, Grande Costa D’Avorio Formal Investigation public hearing
Union Township City Council Chambers - Union, NJ
Day 4 - Jan. 16, 2024
00:00 – Opening Statement
05:26 – Albert Maresca interview – Ballalion Chief, Newark Fire Department
03:01:44 – Oswald Robetto interview – Captain, Newark Fire Department
03:58:55 – Steven LaPenta interview – Battalion Chief, Newark Fire Department
05:44:31 – Closing Statement
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 09:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|932048
|VIRIN:
|240116-G-RU729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110470014
|Length:
|05:45:56
|Location:
|UNION, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.