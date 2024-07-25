Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Celebrates a Successful Joint Commission Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    CAPT. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed Director and Mr. Alvin Cotson WRNMC Chief of Accreditation & Compliance, contragulates Walter Reed for a successful Joint Commission Survey, on July 25, 2024. Mr. Cotson and CAPT. Austin proceed to outline the next steps of the process.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 08:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932047
    VIRIN: 240729-D-EC640-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470012
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Celebrates a Successful Joint Commission Survey, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    JointCommission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download