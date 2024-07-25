Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    111th Attack Wing August 2024 Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell 

    111th Attack Wing

    The 111th Attack Wing Public Affairs Office highlights the operations and personnel for the August of 2024. (Pennsylvania Air National Guard video by Master Sergeant Tyrone G Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 08:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932045
    VIRIN: 240729-Z-VP778-1001
    Filename: DOD_110469957
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 111th Attack Wing August 2024 Spotlight, by MSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download