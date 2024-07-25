B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines receive moulage during Exercise Predator's Run 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Zac Carabot, a field simulation technician with Cubic Defence Australia, applies moulage to U.S. Marines with India Battery, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, in preparation for a mass casualty training event during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, while integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, increasing warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)