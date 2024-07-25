Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. EUCOM Field Day B-Roll

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. European Command (EUCOM) held a field day for service members of all branches to come together as a team and compete in dodgeball, circuit training lanes, and strength conditioning.

    CSM Robert Abernathy
    U.S. EUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader

    Dr. Eric Biener
    R2 Performance Center Master Resilience Trainer

    MSG Matthew Reardon
    U.S. EUCOM Field Day participant

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 05:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932040
    VIRIN: 240726-A-FB640-8058
    Filename: DOD_110469813
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. EUCOM Field Day B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resilience
    field day
    MRT
    USAG Stuttgart
    U.S. EUCOM
    R2 Performance Center

