U.S. EUCOM Resilience Field Day

U.S. European Command (EUCOM) held a field day for service members of all branches to come together as a team and compete in dodgeball, circuit training lanes, and strength conditioning.
CSM Robert Abernathy
U.S. EUCOM Senior Enlisted Leader
Dr. Eric Biener
R2 Performance Center Master Resilience Trainer
MSG Matthew Reardon
U.S. EUCOM Field Day participant
